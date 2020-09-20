Amid near-freezing morning temperatures, frost has been spotted early this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have been closer to mid-to-late October averages the past few days in western Massachusetts. Morning lows have been rivaling record low temperatures near freezing, and that’s been helping some patchy frost form.

When temperatures drop to near freezing, and dew points are very close to that temperature, frost can form. It’s more likely to form on clear nights when winds are light. And frost too early in the autumn season can cause some issues for plant lovers.

Early Sunday morning there was a freeze warning in effect for all of western Massachusetts, which is issued when widespread freezing temperatures are expected. They are issued until the end of the growing season, which is marked by the occurrence of the first widespread freeze.

The freeze warning is to tell locals to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants that may still be outside.