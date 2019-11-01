Another fall wind storm causes damage across western Massachusetts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some large trees came down here in Longmeadow as well as in some other surrounding communities.

Winds gusted over 50 mph at times Thursday night and that brought some trees and power lines down across western Massachusetts.

In Longmeadow a large tree came down destroying a car on South Park Avenue.

“Just the whirling winds it was just a great balmy sort of Halloween evening but yeah the wind chimes were going crazy. I didn’t hear this fall but I heard lots of branches by my home,” said Catherine Verdi of Longmeadow.

Some roads were closed while tree removal crews worked to clean up the debris and utility companies worked to restore power. But Friday afternoon there were still some areas without electricity.

Some people were forced to used generators to keep the lights on.

Many of the trees that came down in this latest storm were rotted. It’s important to have the trees in your yard inspected.

“Call an arborist and let them expect your trees, if you have leaning trees, trees that have signs of decay those are the things you should be looking for,” David Murphy, owner of Western Mass Tree Care recommends.

