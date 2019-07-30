Another hot day expected in western Massachusetts Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you thought it was hot Monday, just wait until Tuesday. We’re expecting a spike in temperature.

It could get as hot as 96 in western Massachusetts and if you’ll be leaving your car outside, keep in mind, it can get up to 125 degrees inside in just a few minutes, even if you leave a window cracked.

Do not leave your children or pets in the car. You won’t want to leave certain items behind in the car either. Electronics like your phone or iPad can’t stand scorching temperatures.

And leaving products like sunblock in the heat of your car can make them less effective. One Chicopee resident told 22News the heat destroys her car belongings.

“Pretty much melts everything I forget in my car. But I try to cool it off, keep the window shade in it,’ said Natasha Hinkson.

Leaving plastic water bottles isn’t a good idea either, the heat can combine with the plastic to give off the chemical BPA in small amounts.