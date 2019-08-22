Another round of severe weather hits western Massachusetts

Breaking News
Tyrone from Chicopee

(WWLP) – Strong downpours and thunderstorms hit several communities in western Massachusetts, flooding streets and damaging trees Wednesday night. 

Areas in Springfield, West Springfield, Agawam, Ludlow, Chicopee saw heavy rain and winds. Photos sent to our newsroom show dark clouds over downtown Springfield, flooded streets and even broken trees. 

The Eversource Outage Map is reporting outages in Springfield, with over 100 customers without power.

This is not the first severe weather to hit western Massachusetts as Longmeadow saw heavy tree damage after a similar storm hit the area on Tuesday. 

Below are photos sent to our newsroom via ReportIt@wwlp.com and storm damage in western Massachusetts reported by professionals and amateur radio. 

  • Sent by Carl Karolinski: Cecchi’s Farm in Feeding Hills. The field is plant with beans
  • Shannon from Brimfield
  • Jo from Worthington/Chesterfield line
  • Carrie from Westfield
  • Lou from Chicopee
  • Tyrone from Chicopee
  • Agawam
  • Susan from Chester
  • Kelly from Chicopee
  • Peter from Blandford
  • ReportIt
  • Kristin from Springfield
  • Jennifer from Hazardville

Got photos or storm damage report you would like to share? Send an email to ReportIt@wwlp.com! 

