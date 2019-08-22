Another round of severe weather hits western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Strong downpours and thunderstorms hit several communities in western Massachusetts, flooding streets and damaging trees Wednesday night.

Areas in Springfield, West Springfield, Agawam, Ludlow, Chicopee saw heavy rain and winds. Photos sent to our newsroom show dark clouds over downtown Springfield, flooded streets and even broken trees.

The Eversource Outage Map is reporting outages in Springfield, with over 100 customers without power.

This is not the first severe weather to hit western Massachusetts as Longmeadow saw heavy tree damage after a similar storm hit the area on Tuesday.

Below are photos sent to our newsroom via ReportIt@wwlp.com and storm damage in western Massachusetts reported by professionals and amateur radio.

Sent by Carl Karolinski: Cecchi’s Farm in Feeding Hills. The field is plant with beans

Shannon from Brimfield

Jo from Worthington/Chesterfield line

Jo from Worthington/Chesterfield line

Carrie from Westfield

Carrie from Westfield

Lou from Chicopee

Tyrone from Chicopee

Agawam

Susan from Chester

Susan from Chester

Kelly from Chicopee

Peter from Blandford

ReportIt

Kristin from Springfield

Jennifer from Hazardville



Got photos or storm damage report you would like to share? Send an email to ReportIt@wwlp.com!