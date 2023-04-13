CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s going to be another warm day and the risk of brush fires is elevated.

There have been more than 260 wildfires in Massachusetts since January 1st. More than 80 of them have been in the past seven days.

“Over the last few days, there have been around 4 or 5 brush fires in West Springfield or around West Springfield. We worked with Springfield Fire on one over off of I-91 the other night and we had our own right here at the train tracks,” Tony Spear West Springfield Fire Department Lieutenant told 22News.

Warm, windy, and dry days are normal the perfect conditions for more brush fires to occur.

A significant brush fire was contained Wednesday evening along the train tracks in Deerfield. According to Deerfield Police, the fire spread to about 35 acres. It caused part of Upper Road near Hawks Road to close. No injuries or damage to homes has been reported.

While the fire has been contained, Deerfield firefighters are expected to return to the area Thursday morning.

There was also a brush fire in Belchertown on North Liberty Street on Wednesday.