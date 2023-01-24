CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from Monday’s snowstorm, another one is on its way.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for rain, ice, and snow that will make for slippery travel.

Snow will begin developing Wednesday afternoon before changing over to a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain in the evening and overnight from south to north. Snow accumulation is likely with the chance for some ice, especially in the hills and the Berkshires.

Snowfall forecast:

Thousands of Massachusetts residents were still without power Tuesday morning after Monday’s storm. More than 2,000 residents in Franklin County were affected by outages. Power is expected to be fully repaired to all residents by Tuesday evening.