Appliance stores expecting to see more AC sales in the coming days

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For those with air conditioning units at home, most will be hoping they work well enough to turn bedrooms into cooling centers when hot temperatures start setting in this weekend.

You might think that the weather forecast of temperatures in the 90s this weekend would result in air conditioning units flying off store shelves Friday but that wasn’t the case at Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham.

However, they are hopeful that sales will pick up.

“We’ll see a significant increase in the next couple of days, the main reason is, once you lose that sleep at night, you want to be able to sleep the following night. So we’ll definitely see a huge increase in sales,” said Joel Brissette from Manny’s Appliances.

We’ve already seen one heat wave this summer, so these extreme temperatures expected over the weekend could make our second.