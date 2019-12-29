Approaching ice storm forces many travelers to head home early

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Here at the Ludlow rest stop area, drivers told 22News, they said good-bye to those they visited a few hours earlier to avoid having to deal with adverse road conditions.

Leila Hodge of Arlington and her family left Ithica, New York earlier than anticipated to reach the Boston area before travel conditions got ugly.

“We were visiting our grandparents in upstate new york and we decided to come back and a day early, unfortunately, because we didn’t want to be caught in an ice storm,” said Hodge.

Elba Aponte of Haverhill would have enjoyed spending more time with her sister in Palmer, but the constant weather advisories put her on edge.

Aponte told 22News, “Oh yes, you have to get in and out right away. And you know New Year’s is just around the corner, we don’t want to get stuck in any sort of traffic.

On the other hand, Mike Danario of Syracuse, New York, has no regrets running into the storm in upstate, New Hampshire. That’s where he has loved ones waiting.

“Visiting relatives for the holidays is certainly worth it,” said Danario. “Absolutely, that’s why we love living in this area.”

One thing’s for certain, these and other travelers 22News spoke with, made certain they kept aware of the changing weather and driving conditions that would impact their long ride home.