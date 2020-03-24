Watch Live
April 2020 weather forecast explained

(WWLP) – April begins a week from tomorrow and the temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center forecasts a warmer than average month for us in western Massachusetts and much of the Northeast.

What is average? Our average highs in the lower Pioneer Valley for April are in the low 60s, up from an average high of 47º in a typical March.

Temperatures typically jump quite a bit into next month.

Rain or snow in April? The forecast for next month for western Massachusetts is near average for precipitation. By April precipitation mostly falls as rain, but we do average 1.6” of snow in a typical April, however, we’ve been quite a bit below average for snow the last few months.

