April has been a wet month across western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After a couple of days with sunshine the cool and wet weather returned.

“I think it’s a little damp and cold and I think we got an extended spring,” said Eric Gulvrandsen of Feeding Hills.



April was a pretty wet month here in western Massachusetts. On average we pick up 3.7 inches of rain during the month of April at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. This April we picked up more that 4.5 inches of rain and that’s not counting what we got on Thursday.

The rain has caused rivers to rise but they continue to stay within their banks.

The wet weather this month has been beneficial. “Especially for people who are gardening right now it’s definitely good. I like to put my house plants outside so my house plants are getting a bath,” said Christopher Lopez of Springfield.

The grass is also getting greener and we’re starting to see leaves on the trees now. The rain has also lowered the brush fire danger and when it rains the pollen levels go down. And while we don’t expect river flooding to be an issue you could encounter some fairly big puddles out on the roads.