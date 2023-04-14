CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some very warm and dry weather this week. The 22News Storm Team explains just how dry it has been this month.

With the dry conditions we’ve seen this week, we’ve seen brush fires across western Massachusetts due to the dry conditions, the gusty winds and the warm conditions as well.

So far this month at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, we’ve only picked up just over a quarter of an inch of rain. On average we get around 3.7 inches for the month of April, so right now we’re running a deficit of 3.42 inches of rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows no problems for us here in western Massachusetts but part of Connecticut and Rhode Island are now in the Abnormally Dry category. So if we don’t see much in the way of rainfall, we could be put in that Abnormally Dry category.

It does look like we could see some rain for the weekend and that will help out with the brush fire danger and also lower the pollen count.