CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – April is usually one of the wettest months for western Massachusetts, and it is now in the last week of the month with Sunday being May 1st.

More rain is expected through the rest of Tuesday evening so that will be added to the totals but over the month of April our average is 3.7 inches. So far the rain is exactly 1-inch below average with 2.7 inches.

With lots of dry weather on the way for the week, it will be hard to reach our average for the month.