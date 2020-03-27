April snowstorms? It’s happened before…

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – April begins on Wednesday and while you might think April means no more snow, that’s not entirely true.

There is usually a big drop from what we typically get for snow in March which is 8.9 inches versus 1.6 inches for an average April snow in the lower Pioneer Valley.

That doesn’t mean big snowstorms can’t happen. Look at this list for the top 5 April snowstorms in the lower Pioneer Valley since records began at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee, MA.:

Here’s an important thing to note. All the top 5 April snowstorms fall in the first half of the month so by the second half of the month, the chances for anything significant go way down.