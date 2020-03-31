Breaking News
11 veterans dead, several staff exposed to COVID-19 at Holyoke Soldier’s Home
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

April will be warm: What’s normal, what will be different this year

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

April weather outlook (NOAA)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April is a big time for a change in western Massachusetts. When it comes to springtime temperatures, things normally heat up quickly. 

Historically speaking, daily high temperatures at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee start off in the mid-50s for the first week of April. By the second week, they hit the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. In the third week, they level off in the low 60s, and in the last week, average in the mid-60s. 

This coming April, temperatures will likely be a little warmer than that – that’s according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center outlook. In fact, the entire eastern half of the country will be warmer than normal. 

Looking at the month as a whole, Chicopee’s April average high temperature is 61 degrees, the average daily mean temperature is 48 degrees, and the average low temperature is 37 degrees. 

The hottest temperature in Chicopee ever recorded in the month of April is 95 degrees in 2002. The coldest temperature ever recorded there in April is only 8 degrees, the record was set in 1964. 

In an average April, the Chicopee area picks up 3.7 inches of precipitation and averages 1.6 inches of snow. So it’s not rare at all to see snow here in early spring. On April 6, 1982, a spring snowstorm brought over a foot of snow to the lower Pioneer Valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets