April will be warm: What’s normal, what will be different this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April is a big time for a change in western Massachusetts. When it comes to springtime temperatures, things normally heat up quickly.

Historically speaking, daily high temperatures at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee start off in the mid-50s for the first week of April. By the second week, they hit the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. In the third week, they level off in the low 60s, and in the last week, average in the mid-60s.

This coming April, temperatures will likely be a little warmer than that – that’s according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center outlook. In fact, the entire eastern half of the country will be warmer than normal.

Looking at the month as a whole, Chicopee’s April average high temperature is 61 degrees, the average daily mean temperature is 48 degrees, and the average low temperature is 37 degrees.

The hottest temperature in Chicopee ever recorded in the month of April is 95 degrees in 2002. The coldest temperature ever recorded there in April is only 8 degrees, the record was set in 1964.

In an average April, the Chicopee area picks up 3.7 inches of precipitation and averages 1.6 inches of snow. So it’s not rare at all to see snow here in early spring. On April 6, 1982, a spring snowstorm brought over a foot of snow to the lower Pioneer Valley.