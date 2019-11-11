Arctic blast brings record lows

(NBC News) A bitter blast of winter weather is moving across much of the country this week, setting record low temperatures and causing travel headaches.

The “polar express” traveling across Canada and into the U.S. is expected to set more than 150 record lows this week.



Heavy bands of snow are already sweeping across Chicago, while icy and snowy roads are making for dangerous commutes from Minneapolis to Missouri.



Residents in South Dakota are being encouraged not to travel at all as snow plows struggle to keep up.

