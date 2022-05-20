WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As we prepare to cope with the weekend heat, buying an air conditioner figures to be the least of our worries.

Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham has been stocking up long before we learned this weekend will be a scorcher. Sales Manager Joel Brissette told 22News, just how this sequence of events played out.

“Due to the fact the pandemic and everything going on over the past couple of years, the availability has been very tight. This year we’ve had people coming in looking for air conditioners. In fact, needed them over the past couple of years. So we’ve been selling them since February. Especially with the heat coming close to 100 degrees.” Sales Manager Joel Brissette

According to Joel Brissette-Mannies has enough air conditioners not just to meet past demands but for families anxious to remain as cool as possible this weekend.