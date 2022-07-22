SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first heatwave of the summer season continues and while the heat is responsible for many health issues, are we actually seeing an increase in hospitalizations?

The oppressive heat will continue throughout the weekend, which is prompting health concerns among local physicians. The year’s first heat wave is here and while many heat-related deaths and illnesses can be prevented, the CDC says on average 658 people died from extreme heat a year.

22News wanted to know if hospitals in our area are seeing an increase in patients who need to be treated for heat-related illnesses.

“We certaintly do see an influx of patients during heat waves, depending on how long the heat wave is and the duration, we can see more than normal. We saw one yesterday that was mild and we are ready to see any more that come in especially with this prolonged heat wave into the weekend.” Seth Gemme, MD at Baystate Wing in Palmer

While doctors more commonly treat heat exhaustion, heat stroke is more serious and it’s important to know the difference. If you have heat stroke you can become confused and even dizzy and it’s important to get to the hospital.

Medical advice is to drink plenty of water and seek out spots of shade that seem to be resonating with people, especially those who work and spend extended periods of time outside. The camp counselor is responsible for not only keeping himself cool and safe but the 46 kids he’s watching.

“I told students to get some water before they got off the bus, so they’ve been drinking as they’ve been going around touring the zoo. Now they are going to get some more on the way back. And staying in the shade, making sure they are not staying overly exposed to the sun right now.” Theodore Demosthenes, Gear Up counselor

Doctors are reminding everyone that it’s older adults and infants that are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses so if you can, check in on neighbors and family members.