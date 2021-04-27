Are you ready for severe weather?

(WWLP) – It’s severe weather awareness week in the Commonwealth.

Things like high winds, hail, and heavy rain can all wreak havoc on your home.

According to the Institute for Business and Home Safety, doing things like trimming your trees, or even just replacing your shingles can help you be prepared.

One of the most important things is making sure your home is durable and equipped with the safest versions of things like gutters, or even your garage door.

Also, make sure you’re prepared this week.