CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the quick changeover to snow Saturday morning man residents across western Massachusetts were caught off guard.

Our area of low pressure passed just to the east of Rhode Island and Boston Saturday afternoon putting us on the colder side of the storm.

With areas of low pressure, wind is turned counterclockwise and as the storm pulled away, we have these lines that are called isobars form. The closer these bars are, the higher the wind speed is which is why we have so much wind with Saturday’s storm.