Areas in Hampden County could pick up more than 14″ of snow Saturday

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Our western Massachusetts neighbors to the east, towns such as Monson, Ware, and Palmer, could be in for even more snow than predicted for the greater Springfield area.

The Monson Highway Department expects a foot and a half to fall in their eastern Hampden County area. Traditionally, eastern Hampden County communities, Monson and Palmer for example, have often come away with more accumulated snow than the more westerly cities such as Springfield and Holyoke.

People in Monson spoke with 22News about the possibility of getting more snow than their neighbors to the west. “You know being in the hilltown area like we are, we seem to be a little more susceptible, the real part of the weather pattern. We’re more susceptible to the higher snowfall amounts. Fortunately for us I have to say, given the higher level of accumulation we do get, the town and the state does a really good job on the roads.” Mike Owens of Monson

The Monson Highway Department along with the other area DPW’s have an impressive track record over the years of having their communities back on the roads as soon as possible, regardless of the snowfall amounts.