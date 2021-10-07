Areas of dense fog during the morning commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Watch out for areas of fog on the roads Thursday morning.

Dense fog will be prevalent in most of the Pioneer Valley locations and sheltered areas near bodies of water. Visibility will drop to less than a half mile within the dense fog. Drivers are urged to leave plenty of space between vehicles and use low beam headlights. The dense fog should dissipate between 8 and 10 a.m.

After a few morning clouds, we’ll brighten up quite a bit. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

