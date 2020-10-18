Areas of western Massachusetts seeing more fall foliage than others

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Significant lack of rainfall and multiple strong wind storms changed the landscape for the fall foliage season this year in western Massachusetts.

Many more leaves were taken down off the trees earlier than normal. Even so, many areas are reaching near their peak this year, as changing colors on leaves respond mostly to shortening daylight hours.

22News flew SkyView 22 over the Hampshire County area and you can see plenty of colors. The trees that changed their color first were the ones most significantly impacted by the drought.

The first kind of trees to change colors are maples and sugar maples which give us oranges and yellows, and of course the red maples.

Later, the oaks and hickories change. Get out and enjoy the color now, because it won’t be too much longer from now that the foliage will be past its peak.