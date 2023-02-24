CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week the temperatures were in the 50s and 60s but it has been quite a bit cooler this week and it’s going to get even colder as we head into the weekend.

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for this time of year is 40 degrees and the average low temperature is 21 degrees. There have been some mild temperatures this month.

There will be colder temperatures as we head into the weekend. As we head through the weekend the jet stream sits to the south which keeps it on the colder side.

7 Day Forecast

It does look like those cooler temperatures will be sticking around into the start of March.