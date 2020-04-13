As damaging winds continue Monday, it’s important to know severe weather terms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — As we’ve seen Monday, severe weather is ramping up in western Massachusetts. In severe weather season, it’s important to know the difference between any severe weather watch, warning, and advisory.

The difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and warning can be confusing. The same criteria applies to high winds, tornadoes, and flooding.

Watch vs Warning

A watch means all the ingredients are there for severe weather, but there is no severe weather currently ongoing. An easy analogy is baking: a watch means you have all the ingredients you need, but there is no finished cake yet. A watch is issued when there is at least 50-percent confidence of a weather parameter meeting warning criteria within 36 to 48 hours.

A warning is issued when there is at least 80-percent confidence the event is ongoing or will be very soon. In the baking analogy, this means a cake has been made with all the ingredients. It may sound silly, but it helps people to visualize.

There is also something called an advisory, like a wind advisory or flood advisory. This means the high winds or flooding are occurring, just at a lesser significance than if it was a warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a particular storm has gusts over 58 mph and/or hail at least an inch in diameter. It’s important to note that when a severe thunderstorm warning is cancelled, it does not mean the storm is over. Rather, it means the storm has weakened below those criteria — so strong winds, and smaller hail are still possible.

General wind gusts over 58 mph, or sustained winds over 40 mph, that do not accompany a specific storm warrant a high wind warning which was issued Monday.

A high wind warning is meant to specifically point out the risk for more widespread tree damage, downed power lines, and therefore power outages. 22News has received multiple reports of storm damage so far Monday.

