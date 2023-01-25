EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter weather can sometimes lead to power outages, which many people throughout Franklin County experienced earlier this week.

Although we’re experiencing an overall mild winter, power outages are still likely. That’s why many people use generators, lessening the burden of a blackout.

Andrew Dutko, owner of Dutko Electric, told 22News demand has been fairly high the past few years, “Now we’re seeing a pretty steady demand for the generator because people are working from home and they find they lose power at home more frequently than they do when they work in the city.”

There are a few different types of generators, and each have their own pros and cons. Portable generators are affordable and effective, but might require a bit more work. You can pick up a portable generator at hardware stores, like Rocky’s or Taplin Yard Pump & Power in Agawam but contrary to standby-generators, they require more maintenance.

“The portable generators, those are for the smaller appliances. If you need to charge your phone or power your microwave,” said Nicholas Burbank at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

“You can use them in a situation like this, where we’re going to get a storm,” said Marty Jagoeowski, owner of Taplin Yard Pump & Power Equipment.

Stand-by generators are more expensive than portable ones but efficiently power your whole house and automatically kick on when the power goes out.

“When we’re younger, we can shovel snow, we can move this portable generator where it has to go. As we get older, we don’t want to have to deal with getting the gasoline, we don’t want to have to deal with shoveling the snow, we just want the generator to work,” said Dutko.

It’s encouraged that you seek a professional to install standby-generators and be conscious of carbon-monoxide risks when using portable ones.