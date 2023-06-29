CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The smoke from Canadian wildfires is getting heavier here in western Massachusetts.

On Thursday, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released an air quality alert in response to the smoke. This alert is being extended from midnight Thursday, June 29th until 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 30th. MassDEP says the smoke is expected to impact air quality in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

Our 22News meteorologist Adam Strzempko says it’s from pollutants and particles getting into the air. When it’s hot and humid, ozone is produced, which lowers air quality. When there’s a pattern that brings smoke down from North to South, it’s filtered into New England.

This smoke can be unhealthy for people with sensitive respiratory systems, especially for young kids, older adults, pregnant women, and people with health problems.

“We may be dealing with some of that smoke tomorrow, doesn’t look like it’s going to be real heavy smoke, but it could be enough if its in the lower levels of the atmosphere to cause issues for people that are in that sensitive group category and continue to experience some of those issues,” explained Strzempko.

“The smoke from Canada has been really affecting me due to my asthma, and I had to been wearing masks when it came in, so it’s unfortunate that it’s coming back,” expressed Jocelyn Torres of Springfield.

MassDEP advises people who are in sensitive groups the following:

To reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion

Take more breaks

Do less intense activities

Follow asthma action plans

Keep quick-relief medicine handy

Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath

Our chances of seeing even more smoke will depend on efforts to extinguish the Canadian wildfires and where the smoke is drifting.