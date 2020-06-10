As temperatures rise, so does the risk of child heat stroke deaths in cars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 38 children die in hot cars across the nation every year. July is the deadliest month as this is when summer temperatures peak. According to the National Weather Service, a shocking 28 percent of child heat stroke deaths occur when a child gains access to the vehicle all on their own, and gets trapped inside.

The National Weather Service said there are three easy ways to help prevent that tragedy. First, always keep your car doors locked. Keep your keys where children can’t get to them. And lastly, spread the word.

To prevent other child car-related heat stroke deaths, the Weather Services urges parents to get in the habit of “look before you lock.”

(National Weather Service)

When air temperatures are near 80 degrees, the temperature inside of a vehicle can rise to 99 degrees in just 10 minutes, almost 110 degrees in 20 minutes, and after an hour, 123 degrees.