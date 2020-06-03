ASPCA: How to keep your pets safe as temperatures rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Temperatures are going to reach near the 90s in the coming days in western Massachusetts and hydrating, and staying cool for us is important but it’s also important to make sure your pets are safe.

According to the ASPCA, the following are some steps you should take to keep them safe as summer begins:

Make sure to keep their water fresh and clean

If they’re spending time outdoors, give them a shady area to cool off. When it’s too hot, keep them inside

Animals with flat faces can’t pant as well, which cools them off, so keep them in air conditioning as much as possible. This also applies to older pets or pets with health issues

Never leave your pet alone inside a vehicle when it’s warm outside

You can give them a summer haircut, but shaving your dog’s fur can actually increase the risk of overheating and sunburn. If you have an outdoor cat, brush them more often to prevent excessive heating problems

When taking a walk outside, if you can’t hold your hand to the pavement for longer than a few seconds, it’s too hot for your pet’s feet so you should walk on the grass.

Above all, know the symptoms of overheating in pets like excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, drooling, and weakness.

The upcoming summer is expected to be hotter than normal here, so this will be especially important this year.