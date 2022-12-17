CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a beautiful day for shoveling around the Valley Saturday, and some areas needed it more than others.

The Lower Pioneer Valley saw mostly rain, not much snow left this morning to clear out. But it was a different story in the hilltowns and in Franklin County.



In Huntington some viewers reporting as many as eight inches of snow. Others saw mostly rain.

Most towns ranging from four-inches to one-foot. A similar story in Franklin County vastly different snowfall amounts as you move from town to town.