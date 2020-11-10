Atlantic breaks record with 29 named storms this hurricane season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atlantic hurricane season significantly outpaced forecaster’s predictions this year. In the August update, the National Hurricane Center predicted an extremely overactive season, with 19 to 25 named storms.

The arrival of subtropical storm Theta way out in the Atlantic Ocean, marks the 29th named storm of the season, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms during the 2005 hurricane season; the same year Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast.

That year was also the last time since this year the National Hurricane Center had to resort to using the greek alphabet to name tropical storms and hurricanes.

For comparison, an average Atlantic hurricane season only produces 12 named storms — and we’ve had more than double that this year.