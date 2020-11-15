Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records with 30 named storms

Warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean and Atlantic are factors in this year’s overactive hurricane season.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The formation of hurricane Iota barreling toward Nicaragua and Honduras marks the 30th named storm so far this year in the Atlantic hurricane season, further breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in a single season back in 2005.

For comparison, a typical hurricane season only averages 12 storms to be strong enough to warrant being named. The National Hurricane Center says there are a few reasons for this hyperactive season.

First, warm water acts as fuels to hurricanes, and the water in the Caribbean Sea and the tropical Atlantic Ocean is much warmer than normal.

A naturally-occurring climate factor called the Atlantic multi-decadal oscillation is also adding to this overactive season. This is a natural shift in sea-surface temperatures that occurs on a scale of 20 to 40 years.

We still have two more weeks when conditions are right for more storms to form, the Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30.