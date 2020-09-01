Atlantic hurricane season reaches its historically most-active period

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s officially September 1, and the weather in western Massachusetts is cooling down. But that does not mean the risk for hurricanes or tropical storms reaching New England is nearing its end.

In fact, we are technically in the historical peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic. This is when tropical cyclone activity increases the most.

People are paying attention to the hurricane season this year more than ever after Tropical Storm Isaias caused extensive damage in Massachusetts and Connecticut. It was hard not to find a road covered with damaged trees and power lines, leaving residents without power for days.

Hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th.