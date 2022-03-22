(WWTI) — AT&T is preparing its customers for severe weather this spring.

This is following severe tornadoes that ripped through the Southern portion of the United States on March 22, devastating many states.

The company warned that severe weather can happen at any time of year, but early spring through summer is when tornadoes are most common.

To prepare, AT&T said that technology can assist homeowners and renters prepare for severe weather. The company recommends the following:

Keep mobile devices charged

Always have a backup charging method in case the power goes out. Keep a car charger or backup battery pack on hand.

Save battery life

Extend a smartphone’s battery life by putting it in power-save mode, turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, deleting apps or by putting a phone in Airplane Mode.

Protect important information

Back up insurance papers, medical information and digital information to Clouds or Drive sources. With Cloud sources, you can access your data from any connected device.

Prepare emergency contacts

Store emergency contacts in your mobile phone. Numbers should include the police department, fire station, hospital and family members.

Have a family community plan. Designate someone out of the area as a central contact in case your family is separated during severe weather.

Forward your home number to your mobile number in the event of an evacuation.

Try texting instead of calling. Because it requires fewer network resources, text messages may go through more quickly than voice calls.

Track storms

If you lose power at your home during a storm, use a mobile device to access local weather reports.

Use location-based technology to help find evacuation routes and track any lost or missing individual mobile phones during an emergency.

Be sure to use a smartphone’s camera to take, store and send photos and video clips of any damage to your insurance company.