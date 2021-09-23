August 2021 was 6th warmest on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may officially be fall now but it was feeling like summer out there Thursday. August 2021 was the sixth warmest on record across the world.

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, the August of 2021’s global surface temperature was 1.62 degrees above the 20th century average of 60.1, making it the sixth warmest August in the 142 year record.

Nine of the 10 warmest Augusts have all occurred since 2009. August 2021 also marked the 45th consecutive and the 440th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average.

Here in Western Massachusetts, we experienced two heat waves during the month of August.