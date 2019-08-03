August is a severe weather month, here’s how to understand your risk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Saturday was a Weather Alert day for the threat of thunderstorms in Western Massachusetts, but we weren’t expecting any severe weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center lists risk areas every day for the threat of severe weather. Saturday, we were below the risk of a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms.

But what exactly does that mean?

The first level of five total severe weather threat levels is marginal, meaning an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, but it would be limited in duration and intensity.

The second threat level is slight. That means isolated severe storms are possible, but they would be short-lived. Your chances of more widespread severe storms increase as you head to a 3 or 4 threat level, with a very high risk for a severe weather outbreak at level 5.

When the bad weather is more imminent, a severe thunderstorm watch will be issued. Meaning the ingredients are there to produce severe weather, while a warning won’t be issued until the severe thunderstorms have actually begun.

Our typical primary severe weather season is from June into early August, but it’s important to remember that severe weather can strike any time of the year.

At least the forecast for Sunday is looking significantly better, making it the pick of the weekend. But we do have a chance of storms again later this coming work week.