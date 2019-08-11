August temperatures set to be close to average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another pleasant day across the Pioneer Valley, with temperatures close to average.

We had three different heat waves in the month of July, when temperatures hit over 90 degrees for three days in a row.

If you weren’t a fan of the unusual heat, then there’s good news for the rest of the month. Since August 1st, temperatures have only reached the 70s and 80s, we haven’t seen any 90-degree days.

And looking at some long-term forecasts, we might be in the clear the rest of August. Temperatures are overall looking very close to the August average of 82 degrees.

With highs ranging from the upper 70s, to the mid-80s. September is looking like it could be a bit warmer than the average high of 76 degrees.