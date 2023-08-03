CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a very wet and warm July it has been a drier and more comfortable start to August.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 83° and the average low temperature is 62°.

A look at the temperature outlook for the month of August is calling for the continuation of hot conditions to the south over Texas. Also, the Gulf Coast states, but over the Northeast it’s calling for cooler-than-average temperatures here in New England.

Now as far as precipitation goes, it’s calling for some dry conditions down over the south, Southwestern part of the country, but from the Northwest right through to New England, it looks like it’s going to continue to be wetter than average conditions.

