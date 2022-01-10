Auto shops get ready for numerous cold weather calls



CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With bitterly cold temperatures expected for the rest of the week, towing companies are gearing up for a busy next couple of days.

Winter is especially hard on batteries. If your car won’t start in the extreme cold, one of the most likely problems is that the battery is dead. Experts recommend replacing batteries that are more than three years old.

The number one call autobody shops get this time of year is for those dead batteries. Interstate Towing has already received many of those calls.

“Today has already been a steady day. People getting ready, moving their cars thinking they might not start. We are still dealing with the remnants from the snow storm over the weekend so it’s been busy.” Stephen Gonneville, Operations Manager at Interstate Towing

Experts also say to check your tire pressure more often than you normally would, and make sure your gas tank is above three-quarters of a tank at all times.