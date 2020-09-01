Autumn 2020 seasonal forecast for Massachusetts looks warm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Astronomical fall begins on September 22, but meteorologists and climatologists consider the seasons in three-month periods.

In the weather world, the autumn season runs from the first of September until the end of November. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just updated their forecast for the season.

September alone changed a little. What was previously anticipated to be a warmer-than-normal month, is now going to be closer to average. That means highs near the average of 76 degrees.

However, the entire fall season overall is still looking like a warm one. Above-normal temperatures are predicted, especially for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Rainfall is expected to be close to average.