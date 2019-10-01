Autumn lawn care tips to keep it healthy through next spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Autumn is still an important time to keep up with your lawn. First things first, make sure to keep raking.

Leaves can suffocate your lawn, so make sure to regularly keep them off. Continue watering your lawn regularly, and add fertilizer. It protects the roots from freezing and gives your grass what it needs to be green in the spring after the snow melts.

“So this time of the year you should be thinking about doing aeration, to your lawn, lime to your lawn, um, you can start to lower your mowing heights…preferred height in the fall would be about 2.5 inches,” Bill Golaski, with G&H Landscaping, Inc., told 22News.

Aeration loosens up the soil and keeps it healthy. Autumn is also an important time to overseed your lawn; it needs as much help as possible to keep it going through next spring.

We did have an abnormally dry September, so you likely had to water more often, but we did see some rain today, and we will see a few chances for wet weather this week.