CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall officially begins Thursday, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what takes place during the autumnal equinox.

First Day of Fall is September 22

Thursday night, fall or the autumnal equinox will take place. That’s when the sun’s rays will be directly over the equator, and we have equal day and equal night. That will officially happen Thursday at 9:03 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time ends November 6

Then going forward the days will be getting shorter by losing more light each day. On November 6th, daylight saving time ends which means it will be time to turn the clocks back one hour.

First Day of Winter is December 21

The days will gain more light each day on the winter solstice. That’s when the sun’s rays will be directly over the tropic of Capricorn. That will occur on the first day of winter which is December 21st.