CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain and gusty winds throughout western Massachusetts brought in nearly an inch of rain Thursday into Friday morning.

The rain will gradually come to an end but watch out for some large puddles. Also some roads have wet leaves on them now and that will make for slippery conditions. Skies will gradually clear out and skies will become partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will be a cool night with lows down around 40.

Rainfall reports are reported below.

Hampden County

Holyoke: 0.76″

Three Rivers: 0.72″

Wilbraham: 0.70″

Tolland: 0.68″

Westfield-Barnes Ap: 0.62″

Agawam: 0.56″

Westfield: 0.56″

Monson: 0.44″

West Springfield: 0.42″

Springfield: 0.33″

East Longmeadow: 0.30″

Longmeadow: 0.14″

Hampshire County

Easthampton: 0.96″

Amherst: 0.79″

Southampton: 0.75″

Florence: 0.74″

Northampton: 0.74″

Belchertown: 0.73″

Goshen: 0.69″

Hadley: 0.46″

Ware: 0.45″

Huntington: 0.17″

Franklin County

Shutesbury: 1.40″

Greenfield: 0.85″

Sunderland: 0.80″

Ashfield: 0.75″

Northfield: 0.74″

Orange Ap: 0.74″

Gill: 0.56″

Colrain: 0.22″

Charlemont: 0.14″

Berkshire County