Average summer temperatures in Springfield slowly rising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The past few decades, Springfield’s temperatures have been warming up.

Since 1970, Climate Central research found the average summer temperature has risen 0.9 degrees. The average spring temperature has increased slightly as well. Now, less than a degree? Yes, that seems like a slim amount. However, small shifts in average temperatures mean larger shifts in weather extremes.

Over the last few decades, we’ve seen less and less extreme cold, and more and more extreme heat. Notice I didn’t say no extreme cold, because the seasons and day-to-day weather changes still exist. However, the long-term trend is more extreme heat.

Not only is the frequency of extreme heat days increasing, the precedent is as well. That means the actual record-breaking temperatures we reach will only rise in the decades to come.