Avoid planting trees near potential dangers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Arbor Day, a holiday observed for the planting of trees. However, planting a tree in the wrong place could pose a serious danger.

Trees are the number one cause of power outages. On Thursday, tree experts from Eversource held a demonstration at Forest Park in Springfield. The goal of the demonstration was to provide information on where and what kind of tree to plant if it might be near power lines.

“We recommend that we don’t put anything underneath the electric lines that’s going to mature at over 30 feet tall. Any species of crab apples, multiple species of flowering cherry, many species of dogwood would be very suitable,” said Christopher Gonzalez, Eversource’s Supervisor of Vegetation Management for Massachusetts.

Low-growing trees that can be safely planted near overhead power lines include:

Hedge Maple

Paperback Maple

Japanese Maple

Korean Maple

Three Flower Maple

Serviceberry

American Hornbeam

Eastern Redbud

Hinoki Falsecypress ‘Nana’

White Fringetree

Japanese Clethra

Pagoda Dogwood

Kousa Dogwood

Corneliancherry Dogwood

Common Smoketree

Witch Hazel

Panicle Hydrangea

Amur Maackia

Saucer Magnolia

Star Magnolia

Royal Raindrops Crabapple

Persian Ironwood

Swiss Stone Pine ‘Glauca’

Bosnia Pine ‘Irish Bell’

‘Little Twist’ Cherry

Japanese stewartia

Tree Lilac Arborvitae Linden viburnum ‘Michael Dodge’

Blackhaw viburnum

If you have a tree on your property that is close to the power lines, Eversource has information on how to access and handle the tree.