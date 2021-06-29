Avoid walking your dog on hot pavement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat is not only dangerous for people but for our pets too.



For example, dogs don’t have the same ability to cool their bodies as we do so they’re at a higher risk of heat related illness. The executive director of Dakin Humane Society told 22News that you shouldn’t walk your dog outside when temperatures reach extremes.

Pavement gets hot and could burn your dog’s paws more specifically, the pads of their feet. The best way to test is with your own feeling. If it is too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

Vets recommend walking dogs at night or early in the morning to avoid hot pavement burns, One other thing you can do is walk in shaded areas or on the grass to keep your pet’s paws safe.