Back-to-back days of heavy rain, clouds can affect your mood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We don’t need professionals to explain how gloomy weather affects our mood, especially for those tired of staying at home.

Escaping to Forest Park when it stops raining is one way of coping with the gloom that’s settled into Western Massachusetts recently. Beverly Farler and her family came to Springfield from Southington, Connecticut, Tuesday. She told 22News it was time for new scenery.

“Well, you can’t let it get to you,” said Farler. “Because that way you’ll always be depressed. We’re happy, we visit friends, we cook, shop, go to the casino.”

Many others were making the most of their day by entertaining themselves in the park too. Alan Nadler and his wife spend the day with their grandchildren.

“Well, we have to make the most of it,” Nadler said. “What are we going to do? They love it.”

The 22News Storm Team reports some sunshine in the forecast this week, but we’re not out of this rainy spell yet.