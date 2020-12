Snowflakes on the car window in Northbrook, Ill., Sunday, March 9, 2014. The National Weather Service has gauged this season’s chills, in part, by noting the number of days with subzero temperatures from the start of November through the end of March. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has been preparing for a winter storm that is predicted to hit Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

The Baker-Polito Administration directed that non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies should not report to their workplace on Thursday.

Employees who are able to, should work remotely.

The Administration is asking residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation.