CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An advisory for drivers Wednesday night, melted snow and freezing overnight temperatures could cause black ice on the roads.

Not to be mistaken with the early 2000s rapper, black ice can cause trouble on the roads. What’s so dangerous about it? It’s what you can’t see.

The difference between black ice and normal ice is not what you think. Black ice isn’t actually black. It’s a thin layer of ice on the road. The problem is that its mostly transparent making it very hard to spot, even with your headlights on.

Here’s a few driving tips in case you’re caught in black ice:

Keep your steering wheel straight

Don’t slam on the brakes

Slowly let off the accelerator so you can come to a safe stop

With overnight temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s, roads that are wet now could turn deadly overnight.