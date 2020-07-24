CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, it looks like the weather will cooperate!
New London
- Saturday: Lower 80s and mostly sunny
- Sunday: Upper 80s and partly cloudy
Misquamicut
- Saturday: Mid 80s and mostly sunny
- Sunday: Lower 90s and partly cloudy
Hyannis
- Saturday: Mid 80s and partly cloudy
- Sunday: Low 90s and partly cloudy
Nauset Beach
- Saturday: Low 80s and partly cloudy
- Sunday: Mid 80s and partly cloudy
Water temperatures on the coast of Connecticut and Rhode Island will be in the lower 70s but in the high 60s near the Massachusetts coast.
If you are planning to head to the beach, make sure you follow the guidelines in place in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
