CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, it looks like the weather will cooperate!

New London

Saturday: Lower 80s and mostly sunny

Sunday: Upper 80s and partly cloudy

Misquamicut

Saturday: Mid 80s and mostly sunny

Sunday: Lower 90s and partly cloudy

Hyannis

Saturday: Mid 80s and partly cloudy

Sunday: Low 90s and partly cloudy

Nauset Beach

Saturday: Low 80s and partly cloudy

Sunday: Mid 80s and partly cloudy

Water temperatures on the coast of Connecticut and Rhode Island will be in the lower 70s but in the high 60s near the Massachusetts coast.

If you are planning to head to the beach, make sure you follow the guidelines in place in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

