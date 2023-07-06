CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to neighbors, it’s important to check in on your co-workers, too. People who work outside Thursday are certainly experiencing the extreme heat.

Whether working in this sweltering heat on a construction detail or installing and fixing a roof on a home under the intense sun, working outdoors on days like this can pose health risks.

22News to Robb Wallace from Wallace Tree Service about the precautions he and his staff take, “I make joke about it because we start a job with the shade… because the tree’s there. Then they start complaining that they are hot. Well, that’s because you cut the tree down and they don’t have any more shade.” Wallace laughed and continued saying, “You got to do what you got to do. I shorten my days when it’s hot to give them a break.”

Wallace adds he makes sure he and his team drink plenty of water during the day and turn the air conditioning on in the trucks during breaks.